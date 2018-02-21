Direct air-flight between Mombasa and Kisumu now launched

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 00:30, Updated February 21st 2018 at 00:33 GMT +3

Passengers boarding a Silverstone Air plane. The Airline has launched direct flights from Mombasa to Kisumu. [Photo by Kelvin Karani/Standard]

Travellers will now be able to fly directly to Kisumu from Mombasa's Moi International Airport (MIA).

Silverstone Air has unveiled the low cost carrier, making it the first ever direct flight connecting the two towns since independence.

The inaugural flight will be on Friday on a Dash 8-100 aircraft leaving Kisumu at 1pm and arriving in Mombasa at 2.30pm.

It will then depart for Kisumu at 3pm and arrive at 4.30pm.

In the first two weeks of inception the airline will be operating on Fridays and Sundays, but on the third week will add Wednesday to its flight days, while timings will remain the same.

One-way basis

An introductory fare of Sh10, 500 will be charged per person on a one-way basis.

Silverstone Air Sales Manager Patrick Oketch told The Standard in Mombasa, where he has pitched tent to prepare for the maiden flight, that a grand reception to inaugurate the flight will be held in Kisumu on Friday.

"We are all set to revolutionise air travel between the two major Kenyan cities. We hope to tap into traffic that will include tourists, families and business people from across the border coming to transact business at the Port of Mombasa," he said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o will preside over the official launch in Kisumu.

