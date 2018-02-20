UK warns its citizens on political tensions and crime in Kenya

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 08:41, Updated February 20th 2018 at 08:51 GMT +3

British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey

NAIROBI, KENYA: The UK government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens within Kenya and those planning to visit the country over what it calls 'political tensions' after last year's elections.

The UK calls for caution and tells those visiting to avoid travelling around areas where demonstrations may take place.

According to the British government, the prevailing tension is due to differences between political parties over the controversial presidential polls.

“Political tensions remain high and further demonstrations and clashes are possible,” the advisory reads in part.

The demonstrations, it says, may include large gatherings at universities, political party headquarters and offices of the electoral commission.

The advisory says bag snatching is common in transport hubs like bus and railway stations and airports.

“Mugging, kidnapping, carjacking and armed robbery occur regularly, particularly in Nairobi, Mombasa and other large cities. Foreigners are not generally targeted, but incidents of violent crime have resulted in the death of several British nationals in recent years,” the advisory says.

Crime rates

It adds crime rates are higher in slum areas of Nairobi, Old Town of Mombasa and around Likoni Ferry.

Cases of mugging have been on the increase in Nairobi in the few past months in incidents blamed on hawkers, street families and political tension.

In December and January, police killed up to 60 suspects in separate incidents, most of whom were robbers, according to State statistics.

Mugging is classified as violent robbery and most of those arrested have been charged.

“You should be vigilant at all times and follow any security advice given by your employer or your hosts. If you’re attacked, don’t resist. Avoid walking around after dark, especially in isolated areas,” reads part of the advisory.