Safaricom's Flex bundle product offers more for less

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 10:30, Updated February 19th 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya's small businesses are known for playing a critical role in the society despite financial linked constrains that many do face.

Improving profit margins has always been a priority to many with the entrepreneurs cutting cost in unnecessary expenses. One of the areas that such businesses do spend most of their money is in communication where they rely on calls, internet and short messages to cut deals and reach out to their clients.

A random interview shows that many small businesses on average spend Sh3000 to cater for their phone expenses per month but the figure could go up depending on how one uses the airtime with internet use likely to make one spend more.

At the moment many Kenyans purchase bundles or airtime in fixed amounts, which are mostly pre-determined making it complicated to put a capitation on phone expenditure.

Leading mobile operator Safaricom has launched a product named 'Flex' that gives you the freedom to choose how to allocate airtime for calls, SMS and data services.

According to Safaricom, Flex borrows from the Kenya Power's token system where after purchasing units, consumer is not limited on where to use; it does not matter whether one use it on electronics, ironing clothes, fridge or normal lighting. No restriction.

The product allows customers to use their airtime to purchase Flex units that can then be used for data, local voice and local SMS using one bundle.

When you buy a FLEX bundle, you get FLEX units which can be used to call, browse and text. This gives one more value than regular airtime.

There are three types of Flex packs, which can be bought using airtime or M-PESA, for example daily Flex @Sh 50: 24hr validity, daily Flex @ Sh 99: 24hr validity, Weekly Flex @ Sh 599: 7 day validity, Monthly [email protected] Sh 999: 30 day validity, monthly [email protected] Sh 1499: 30 day validity, and the monthly flex @ Sh 2,499 : 30 day validity.

The Flex package saves subscribers money as individuals get 40 percent value than the regular airtime (or other bundles) when you call, browse and SMS using the flex units and also the flex bundle rewards one with free units every time you send money using M-Pesa.

One can register by dialing *100# or *200# or buy from my My Safaricom App.

SUMMARY

· FLEX is the all new way to use data, calls and SMS through the same bundle.

· FLEX is a new type of bundle from Safaricom which gives you more value when you use it to call, browse or SMS

· You use your airtime to buy daily, weekly or monthly FLEX bundles

· To join you need to join *100# and *200#?