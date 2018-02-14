New data centre to help combat crime in Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Telkom launches 50-car promotion for next 10 weeks

By Fredrick Obura | Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 14:49, Updated February 14th 2018 at 14:59 GMT +3
One of the cars Telkom will be giving away in its 50 days promotion

NAIROBI, KENYA: Telkom is giving away 50 cars in the next fifty days to lucky subscribers beginning today.

The telco said one needs to top an active Telkom line with a minimum value of Sh20 airtime to earn entries into the draw.

ALSO READ: Safaricom officials ordered to appear in court over Garissa University terror case

“The Promotion aims to encourage our subscribers to top up their lines via scratch cards and the e-jaze (electronic top up) platform. Participating subscribers will stand a chance to win the Car Prize on offer in the Promotion,” the company said. 

The promo is available on Tujuane and Homeplan tariffs and must be made from Telkom lines or ported into Telkom from other networks.

RELATED TOPICS:
Telkom
Safaricom
Airtime

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kitty to boost mobile service coverage hits Sh7.1 billion

Kitty to boost mobile service coverage hits Sh7.1 billion

Safaricom takes on Zuku with 53pc home data price cut

Safaricom takes on Zuku with 53pc home data price cut

Safaricom slashes internet prices by more than half

Safaricom slashes internet prices by more than half

Dominance report on Kenya’s telecommunication industry out in February

Dominance report on Kenya’s telecommunication industry out in February

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited