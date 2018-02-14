Telkom launches 50-car promotion for next 10 weeks

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 14:49, Updated February 14th 2018 at 14:59 GMT +3

One of the cars Telkom will be giving away in its 50 days promotion

NAIROBI, KENYA: Telkom is giving away 50 cars in the next fifty days to lucky subscribers beginning today.

The telco said one needs to top an active Telkom line with a minimum value of Sh20 airtime to earn entries into the draw.

“The Promotion aims to encourage our subscribers to top up their lines via scratch cards and the e-jaze (electronic top up) platform. Participating subscribers will stand a chance to win the Car Prize on offer in the Promotion,” the company said.

The promo is available on Tujuane and Homeplan tariffs and must be made from Telkom lines or ported into Telkom from other networks.