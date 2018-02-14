Man arrested for killing woman over charcoal

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 00:03 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A 30-year-old man accused of murder is being held at Elburgon Police Station.

The suspect is said to have hacked a woman to death in Mukinyai in Molo sub-county following a disagreement.

The two, who were said to be business partners, are said to have disagreed over the price of charcoal.

The victim's brother said he was called and told his sister had been killed.

He said prior to the killing, the two had quarrelled, attracting the attention of elders who helped them reach an agreement and continue doing business together.

County police boss Hassan Barua said investigations were underway ahead of the suspect's arraignment in court.