Companies set to get mining licences

More than a dozen firms are in line to get prospecting licences for various minerals from the Mining Ministry.

Outgoing Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu has since January gazetted the applications of several firms, including two last week.

Valencia Mining Company Ltd is set to get a licence to prospect for titanium, rutile, and zircon in Kilifi County while Pacific Industrial Energy Ltd will prospect for base metals and gemstones in Kwale County.

Based in Gatundu, Pacific Industrial Energy is wholly owned by Simon Gatheca, with Joseph Agola listed as the company secretary. There are no records at the Attorney General’s office of Valencia Mining.

“Any objection to the grant of the prospecting licence may be made in writing and addressed to the Cabinet secretary,” said Mr Kazungu in last week’s Gazette notice.

The CS was recently appointed the Kenyan ambassador to Tanzania.

Industrial minerals

City Building Ltd will prospect for base minerals at Bada Nashida in Isiolo County while Tira Southshore Holdings Ltd is set for a prospecting licence for industrial minerals and limestone in Kitui County.

Ameken Minewest Company Ltd had applied for a prospecting licence for limestone, magnesite, and manganese in Kitui while Bamburi Cement wants to prospect for pozzolana in Machakos County.

