Former Liberian president to earn Sh4m a-month in retirement

NAIROBI, KENYA: Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will pocket a cool Sh4.1 million per month for the next 10 years after winning the rarely –awarded Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African leadership.

In 2011, the ex-leader was among the three winners of Sh150 million Nobel Peace Prize making her Sh50 million richer.

Alongside Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkul Karman, the three were feted for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work.

The famed Ibrahim prize goes to a democratically-elected African leader who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, served their mandated term, and left office within the last three years.

The award comes with Sh499million, which is paid over 10 years and Sh 20 million annually for life from then on. After 10 years, Sirleaf will pocket around Sh 1.7 million a month almost an equal amount of monthly salary of many Chief Executive Officers in Kenya.

An article published by Business Daily last year that revealed the 2016 pay of executives in listed companies, Kenol Kobil MD David Ohana took home Sh6.6 million a month, while former Sanlam CEO Mugo Kibati pocketing Sh3.3 million and Sameer Africa MD Allan Walmsley getting a Sh2.1m monthly pay.

Former KenGen MD Albert Mugo earned Sh1.9m, while Deacons Kenya CEO Muchiri Wahome earned Sh1.8 m and the Nairobi Securities counterpart Geoffrey Odundopocketed Sh1.5m in 2016.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf took the helm of Liberia when it was completely destroyed by civil war and led a process of reconciliation that focused on building a nation and its democratic institutions.

"Throughout her two terms in office, she worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Liberia. Such a journey cannot be without some shortcomings, and today, Liberia continues to face many challenges,' noted former African Union Secretary General Salim Ahmed Salim.?

Other winners of the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African leadership are Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia (2014), Pedro Pires of Cabo Verde (2011), Festus Mogae of Botswana (2008) and Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique (2007). Nelson Mandela was made the inaugural Honorary Laureate in 2007.

