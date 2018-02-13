Angaza real estate firm directed to audit sold land and issue title deeds

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 12:50, Updated February 13th 2018 at 12:59 GMT +3

LAIKIPIA, KENYA: The Laikipia Cooperatives Development office has directed managers of a Thika Based Real Estate firm to audit the parcels of land sold in Laikipia and issue title deed to the clients.

ALSO READ: Real estate directors summoned over abrupt closure of branch office

Laikipia East Cooperative officer Richard Murigu issued the directive after clients based in Laikipia complained that the real estate company and its franchise, Angaza Afrika Saving ad Credit Cooperative Society (Sacco) had closed the Nanyuki office without notifying.

“People who have saved their money and bought land from the company came to my office and complained that they do not know why the office was closed and no one was attending to their complaints,” said Mr Murigu.

On Monday he summoned the company’s Customer Relations Manager Ephantus Maina in his office to explain why they had closed the office without notifying the clients.

Maina said that the company was looking for a cheaper office noting that the office could not sustain itself.

However Maina assured the clients that the office would be operational for the next three months.

“I apologise for closing the office without giving a notice, and it is now open and If we will close we will give a three-month notice prior, ‘ Maina told the clients who were in the cooperatives office to seek clarification.

The manager urged the members to be patient and not to withdraw noting that company was facing economic instability.

“The office could not meet its expenses and that is why we wanted to close it. I want to assure everyone that their money is safe and for those who have fully paid for their plots, title deeds will be issued soon,” he added.

ALSO READ: Nairobi set for mega high-end project

Some irate clients who had either saved money or bought land from the company had threatened to withdraw and have their money refunded.

Naomi Wanjiku who had spent over Sh5 Million to buy five pieces of land had complained that she has not been given title deeds for her plots.

“I was only given certificate of ownership but I cannot use it as security if I want to get a loan. I bought the land four years ago and up to date I don’t have even a single title deed,” she complained.