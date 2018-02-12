Angaza Real Estate asks public not to read mischief in branch closure

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 11:51, Updated February 12th 2018 at 12:09 GMT +3

NANYUKI, KENYA: Directors of a Thika based real estate company have been summoned by the Laikipia Co-operative Development office following the abrupt closure of their Nanyuki branch offices without informing their clients.

Angaza Real Estate and its franchise-Angaza Afrika Saving and Credit Co-operative Society (Sacco) closed down the offices without notice causing anxiety among more than 200 clients who have either bought land through the office or have been savings with the sacco.

Laikipia East Co-operative officer Murigu Nyambura confirmed that he has summoned the directors of Angaza Afrika Limited to appear in his office Monday to explain their current status and why they have continued to keep their clients in the dark since they closed their Nanyuki branch offices last December.

Naomi Wanjiku, who spent Sh1.5 Million to buy five pieces of land through the company, complained that she has never been issued with title deeds two years after she paid for the land.

“I have been asking them to issue me with title deeds since 2016 and up to date they have not responded. When I came today I was told that they have closed down,” she said.

Depositors and those who have bought land and are ye to get their title deeds have been left in ‘darkness’ not knowing what to do as the management has remained silent and elusive.

Another client Patrick Mwaniki, said he has been saving Sh 500 per month and her efforts to get a loan three times her savings in the company have not borne fruits.

Mwaniki who had applied for a loan to expand his tailoring business is calling for government’s intervention to have all his savings refunded in full to rescue his business from imminent collapse.

However, according to Ephantus Maina, the customer care manager at Angaza Real Estate Limited said that they are looking for a cheaper office.

“Customers should feel safe and we shall continue with our operation in the Nanyuki office,” said Pastor Maina when contacted on phone.

He said that the clients should not read mischief adding that all title deeds would be processed in due course.

Currently, Angaza which is headquartered in Thika, Kiambu County has 18 branches including in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru, Murang’a, Ol Kalou, Embu among other towns.