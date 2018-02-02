Uhuru directs repossession of NYS grabbed land

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 1st 2018 at 22:21 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta is conducted on a tour of the National Youth Service (N.Y.S) Textile and Garment Technology Institute by Mrs. Lilian Omollo, Principal Secretary for Public Service and Youth. [Photo/Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the immediate repossession of all grabbed National Youth Service (NYS) land.

Uhuru said the repossession was part of his plan to ensure youth employment, housing and food security.

“We must ensure that we recover all the land that was owned by NYS and taken by people in various parts of the country,” he said, adding that the returned land should be put to good use.

"That land can be used to train those among you who desire to go into agriculture,” he said.

The President was speaking at the NYS Textile and Garment Institute in Ruaraka when he launched the NYS ‘Tuko Tayari’ (we are ready) campaign.

Impart skills

The campaign aims to impart skills to youths to make them more productive in the economy in line with the President’s Big Four Agenda.

The Big Four agenda includes food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare.

Once recovered, the NYS land will also be used to deliver the President's pledge to have a million affordable houses built over the next five years.

“We will use part of the land that we recover to build affordable houses and the youths who work to deliver food security and the manufacturing promise should be the first to benefit. Our youths should be able to own their own houses,” said Uhuru.

The land will also be used to expand training opportunities.

Uhuru said idle State-owned land in Tana River County would be handed over to NYS for commercial agricultural activities.

He said the Government would reclaim as well as buy more land to put up affordable houses.

“We will ensure that you are given that opportunity to use the skills you have acquired from this institution,” said the President.

Uhuru also directed that all national security agency uniforms should be made at the NYS garment factory in Ruaraka.

He said this would enable the graduates from the service to get employment.

Revamped facilities

“These facilities, which were built many years ago and have been lying idle, have now been revamped and put to use. Many of your colleagues who have graduated before you are seeking and finding gainful employment in this facility,” said Uhuru.

The President said youths were the country’s greatest asset and its hope for an end to tribalism, promising that his government would do more to help them achieve their goals.

He said NYS was well equipped for its role in training and imparting skills to Kenyan youths.