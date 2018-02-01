Widow of slain Nakuru business man detained as co-accused released on bond

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 31st 2018 at 23:20 GMT +3

Gladys Wamboi Mwangi at Nakuru high court on January 30, 2018 when they appearrd before Justice Roselyn Korir for a case where she and other four suspects are accused for murder of Nakuru renown businessman Julius Kimani Mathu. [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

The widow of Nakuru businessman Julius Kimani Mathu will remain behind bars while she awaits trial after the court yesterday denied her bond.

Gladys Wambui (pictured) is charged alongside four others with killing her husband on December 1 last year. Mathu was allegedly abducted by armed people outside his gate.

Justice Roselyn Korir in a ruling on her bond application said the court was persuaded that if released, the accused might interfere with witnesses.

“Three of the witnesses are relatives of the deceased while two others are workers in his business hence a direct relation. After carefully analysing the claims, I'm persuaded the first accused will likely interfere with witnesses,” ruled Justice Korir.

Wambui’s co-accused Rahab Mukenyi, Alex Muhonja, James Mwaura and Nicholas Mudegu were released on a Sh500, 000 bond each.

The court in making the ruling noted that it had not considered a pre-bail report because it was filed in court late.

Lawyer Wambeyi Makomere, representing Wambui, pleaded with the court to look at the report and review its decision.