Music Copyright Society ordered to stop collecting royalties

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 20:10 GMT +3

Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) Executive Director Edward Sigei

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been ordered to stop collecting royalties from users.

Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo), a State corporation tasked with administering and enforcing copyright and related rights in Kenya, said MCSK was not licensed to collect royalties.

MCSK, which has for years maintained its status as Kenya’s largest royalty-collecting body, controversially had its licence revoked by Kecobo in February last year after it failed to submit audited financial statements and records of amounts of royalties paid out to members.

The failure by MCSK to submit the required documents and the subsequent revocation of its licence came amid complaints from MCSK’s members, who accused the institution of lack of transparency.

“Members of the public are advised to insist on production of a certificate of authority from any person purporting to act as a copyright inspector,” noted Kecobo Executive Director Edward Sigei through a signed notice.