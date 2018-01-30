Ban on avocado export contested by petitioners in court

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3

The Supreme Court of Kenya

A petition challenging the Government's ban on avocado exports has been filed in court.

The petitioners - James Mwangi and Fredrick Munyua - went to the High Court, under certificate of urgency, seeking to restrain the Government from imposing a ban on the export of the fruit.

The two said the move would expose small-scale farmers to the danger of being rendered destitute for lack of alternative sources of income.

They want the Attorney General, the Cabinet secretary for Agriculture, and the Agriculture and Food Authority restrained from imposing the ban.