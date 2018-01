| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 28th 2018 at 17:38 GMT +3

Kenya Commercial Bank

Four counties from Rift Valley have partnered with the Kenya Commercial Bank Foundation to boost development, end cattle rustling, and attract investors.

Laikipia, Baringo, Isiolo, and Samburu counties have signed an agreement with the foundation, which will see it fund several projects under the Amaiya Initiative, including water provision and infrastructure.

