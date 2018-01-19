Nairobi County to offer slums cheap bottled water Previous Story
French retailer Carrefour opens fourth outlet in Kenya

By Macharia Kamau | Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 08:15, Updated January 19th 2018 at 08:23 GMT +3
Carrefour's third branch at TRM, Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA: French retailer Carrefour has opened its fourth outlet in Kenya after taking over retail space left vacant by Nakumatt at the JunctionMall.

Nakumatt Supermarkets was kicked out of Junction towards end of 2017 over unpaid rent.

Majid Al Futtaim Country Manager Franck Moreau said the retailer would operate the supermarket partially before opening a fully-fledged store later in the year.

“When fully operational, the Junction Mall store will stock over 30,000 food and non-food items.” he said.

