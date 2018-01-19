Leaders, officials meet to discuss Lapsset project land

| Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 18th 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3

Top officials from the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor project met Isiolo county leaders, seeking for land to host the Sh2.4 trilion scheme.

The Lapsset chairman, Francis Muthaura, and the chief executive, Silvester Kasuku asked the county to set aside land to host a resort city, a dam, and highway from Lamu, two oil pipelines, two railway lines, and an inland dry port.

Mr Muthaura pledged that local residents who would be displaced would be compensated.

Both sides agreed to fast-track the implementation of the projects. However, Governor Mohammed Kuti insisted that the Government issue residents with title deeds first before the land is given out.

An estimated 95 per cent of residents of Isiolo, which was under the Trustland Act up to 2010, where the defunct county council managed land on behalf of residents, do not have title deeds.

The Lapsset team was optimistic that the project would open up the region for development.

“We will come up with a master plan for an economic zone that will create infrastructure, development, and investment in Isiolo revolving around the Lapsset projects,” said Muthaura.

He added that although the project was behind schedule, it was still on course and promised that the counties through which the corridor cuts would be involved.

“Consensus will be reached between the authority and the counties on how to compensate locals who live along the corridor,” said Muthaura.

The site of the proposed resort city at Kipsing Gap that requires 5,000 acres remained unclear.

MCAs and conservationists want the site to be moved to Kulamawe.

The National Environment Management Authority wants the site to consider the wildlife migration corridor.

Muthaura promised to address the issue of the resort city.