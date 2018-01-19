Court gives Nyong'o green light to relocate controversial Kachok dumpsite

| Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 18th 2018 at 23:07 GMT +3

High Court allows county to relocate controversial Kachok dumpsite

A court has now given Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o the green light to relocate the infamous Kachok dumpsite.

The nod follows temporary suspension of an order stopping the planned relocation of the dumpsite to Kajulu in Kisumu East constituency.

The dumpsite has been at the centre of controversy as residents, politicians and the county government disagreed over the relocation plans.

The county administration had identified an abandoned quarry and even launched the relocation amid opposition from some residents and politicians.

Two residents, Fredrick Nyesi and Rose Nyanjong, went to court, terming the move a threat to the environment.

They argued the county government disregarded several factors before settling on Kajulu as the new site.

The county government, City Manager Doris Ombara and the company awarded the Sh99.2 million tender to move the dumpsite were listed as respondents in the petition.

However, Justice Stephen Kibunjia ruled the petition the two had filed had been withdrawn and allowed Prof Nyong'o to go ahead with the plans. In his ruling, Mr Kibunjia said the petition was withdrawn procedurally.

“This court takes note the petition has been withdrawn according to procedure. There is therefore no petition in this court,” he said.

