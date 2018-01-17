?Looking to up your app game?

| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 11:11, Updated January 17th 2018 at 11:15 GMT +3

In my scouring of the interwebs for useful little apps, I came across quite an interesting array of them that would be great 2018 additions to your collection. But for the purposes of this article, I’ll filter them down to three of the most useful ones.

Files Go

It’s rare to find that Google has launched an app unless it believes it can dramatically add value to a given function or make your phone experience that much better.

File Go is the latest app effort from the giant tech company. It’s essentially a file manager that has some smarts integrated to help you increase storage space on your phone, as well as transfer files from one phone to another for users who’ve downloaded the app.

It’s really fast at 125mbps, and can be used without the phone being connected to the Internet. File Go helps you save storage by scouring through your phone to give you notifications on various ways you can save space. Some of these include getting rid of apps that you haven’t used for a while, and clearing up some of the trash that apps build up over time. It’s really handy for app hoarders especially. It’s available for free on Android.

Pronounce

This is another app that utilises Google’s open software prowess, but is not directly from Google. Like it says on the label, Pronounce uses Google’s text to speech engine to basically teach you how to pronounce just about any word you can imagine.

It works offline, so you can use it whether you’re connected to the Internet or not, and it even has the ability to share your findings with friends on whatever social media you’re on. It has a nice clean interface and is simple to use, so feel free to download and fire it up next time you get into an argument about how to pronounce a word – Carrefour, maybe? It’s available for free on Android’s Play Store.

Tasty

The third app, while it might not quite look like a business app, actually gives you an upper hand when it comes to one of the most crucial resources in business: time.

We all eat, and whether it’s take out or whipping up some noodles to boil, we appreciate a quick meal. This is where Tasty comes in. It’s essentially a collection of quick recipes that cover all manner of cuisines. It offers ingredients, instructions, images and videos like any other recipe resource, and also features a comment section for you to ask questions and generally converse with other users about the featured recipes. It’s available free on both Apple’s App Store and the Play Store.