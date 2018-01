| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 15th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Truecaller added a new feature to its platform that allows users to among other things, back up and restore their contacts and call history.

Truecaller Backup for Android, the firm said in a statement, will simplify a user’s transition to a new phone or SIM card by securely backing up their contacts and settings, to be stored on their Google Drive.

