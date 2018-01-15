Kenya among African countries bidding to host continent's mining development center

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 15:20, Updated January 15th 2018 at 15:27 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya is among five African countries bidding for the hosting of the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC), which is currently hosted at the African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu, expressed optimism that Kenya is well placed to win the bid to host the centre as this will further boost creation of jobs in the country.

He added that President’s support for the Sector has expedited the reforms that are geared towards transforming the Mining and Extractives Sector into a leading revenue earner for the country.

The AMDC is tasked with supporting African countries in holistic and comprehensive approaches towards designing and implementing concrete practical Africa Mining Vision reforms.

This includes ensuring mineral resources play a transformational role in inclusive growth and reduction of poverty, strengthening partnerships to as well as helping to manage mining performance across Africa.

“In 2016, the cabinet gave the green light for Kenya to formerly bid to host the African Union’s AMDC the top mining policy body in Africa and Kenya has set aside USD $1Million in the 2016/2017 financial year budget,” said CS Kazungu.

Visiting delegates from the African Union Dr. Frank Mugyenyi, Senior Advisor, Trade and Industry and Kami Omale, a Legal Officer, who were in Nairobi for a two-day re-evaluation of the country’s status in respect to her bid to host the Centre said Kenya’s mining sector would benefit great from having the centre should it win the bid.

Kenya’s contenders in the bid to host the AMDC include Zambia, Guinea, Mali and Sudan.

According to the hosting criteria adopted by the African Union heads of state in 2005, the hosting country should ultimately meet requirements such as a conducive political environment and adequate logistical facilities.

