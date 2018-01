| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 14th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

A green house at the Starehe Girls Centre. [PHOTO: WILBERFORCE OKWIRI]

An agri-business firm has launched an annual programme aiming to establish 1,000 greenhouses in all the counties.

E-Farm Housing Co-operative Society said on Sunday the project would boost food security as the firm seeks to increase membership.

The project will be funded by members’ contributions and local banks.

“A well-maintained greenhouse can bring in Sh500,000 a season. Our target is to encourage more people to go into agribusiness,” said E–Farm Chairman Wallace Mwaura.