| Published Sun, January 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 13th 2018 at 19:59 GMT +3

Silverstone Air carrier

Low cost carrier Silverstone Air is expanding its wings to Lodwar effective January 19, 2018.

The airline's Sales and Marketing Manager Mr Patrick Oketch said the new flight service originating from the Wilson Airport will use a Dash 8-100 aircraft.

"The timing out of Wilson will be 07.45am arriving Lodwar at 09.30am and return flight arriving at 10.45am," he said. Oketch said the airline will charge Sh8,500 inclusive of 24kgs checked baggage.

There will also be refreshment during the flight. Silverstone currently serves Kisumu, Ukunda, Malindi and Lamu. Oketch said they have plans for the airline to link Mombasa.

Silverstone Air is a sister company to Skyward Express, which was founded in 2013 and operates between Nairobi and Mombasa, Lamu, Malindi, Eldoret, Lodwar, Wajir and Mandera