Jambojet launches new flights

| Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 12:21, Updated January 9th 2018 at 12:24 GMT +3

Jambojet plane

Budget airline Jambojet has increased its flights on all its routes.

The carrier has increased its flights from Nairobi to Mombasa from 22 to 39 a week, while the Kisumu route will now have 20 flights a week from the previous 14.

Chief Executive Willem Hondius said the change was meant to meet demand and also offer flexibility to customers.

“The New Year always comes with fresh opportunities, and we’re delighted to be able to offer additional flight choices to our customers,” he said.