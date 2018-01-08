Government speaks out on Sh10b power bill Next Story
Court allows investor to take back top hotel Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

CBK sets meeting date with Chase bank depositors

By Fredrick Obura | Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 12:24, Updated January 8th 2018 at 12:34 GMT +3
Chase Bank customers mill outside the bank's Moi Avenue branch in Mombasa following its closure in April last year.

NAIROBI, KENYA: Central Bank and Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation have set up dates for meeting Chase Bank depositors this week.

In a notice, CBK says it will meet depositors from Nairobi on January 11 at Crowne Plaza and plans similar meeting with Mombasa depositors on January 11 at Whitesands Hotel.

ALSO READ: CBK accepts SBM Holdings offer to acquire Chase Bank

The meeting will update the customers on the status of Chase Bank following a deal from SBM Holdings accepted by the regulator on Friday.

Central Bank and Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) late last week said they have received and accepted binding offer from SBM Holdings with respect to Chase Bank (Kenya) Limited (In Receivership) (CBLR).

The binding offer accepted on January 4, includes the acquisition of certain assets and matched liabilities from CBLR. This binding offer is similar to the non-binding offer that was discussed with depositors on October 6, 2017.

“The offer still needs to be executed and operationalised, and it is expected that this transaction will inter alia ensure the transfer of 75 percent of the value of deposits currently under suspension and the transfer of staff and branches of the existing CBLR operations,” said a statement from the regulator.

RELATED TOPICS:
Chase Bank
Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation
SBM Holdings
Central Bank of Kenya

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

CBK tightens rules on banks to tame money laundering

CBK tightens rules on banks to tame money laundering

Bitcoin in freefall - but you can still make money from it

Bitcoin in freefall - but you can still make money from it

Real estate did not grind to halt despite tough times

Real estate did not grind to halt despite tough times

Lost year: Why Kenyans can’t wait to see the back of 2017

Lost year: Why Kenyans can’t wait to see the back of 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

A girl returns home with a law degree after 9 years of exile
KTN NEWS / 6 minutes ago

A girl returns home with a law degree after 9 years of exile

Freedom airline launched a flight in Garrissa
KTN NEWS / 10 minutes ago

Freedom airline launched a flight in Garrissa

KPLC to introduce to upgrade systems
KTN NEWS / 13 minutes ago

KPLC to introduce to upgrade systems

Squatters want government protection from private developers.
KTN NEWS / 15 minutes ago

Squatters want government protection from private developers.

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited