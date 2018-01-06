SGR contractor refutes claims of pay discrimination at Maai Mahiu

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 5th 2018 at 19:15 GMT +3

Some of the workers constructing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Naivasha after going on strike near Satellite center in Mai Mahiu. The workers are accusing the Chinese contractor of poor payment and ferrying them to work using open trucks [File, Standard]

The Chinese firm constructing the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has refuted claims of discrimination by some of its workers.

Workers in the Maai Mahiu railway sub-section have accused the Chinese firm of offering them poor remuneration compared to those in other sections.

ALSO READ: Bus firm pumps Sh312m into fleet

The employees went on strike two days ago to press for higher pay.

Responding to the claims, China Communications Construction Company said the employees should understand that staff remuneration at the company varies depending on the skill and a worker’s position at the firm.

Raised issues

“The workers have raised a number of issues as the reason for their strike and we have taken up the issues,” the firm said through its spokesperson Steve Zhao.

“We have already engaged them in open discussion about these issues. We also take this opportunity to express our sincere apologies to the local community, and the commuters for the transport disruption as a result of this protest.”

Apart from poor pay, the workers have also taken the contractor to task concerning an unreliable transport service.

The company had pledged that the workers would get a stipend to cover their transport needs. On top of that, the company had also pledged to provide buses that would ferry workers who live in far-flung areas to the sub-section office.

ALSO READ: State starts acquiring 1,760 acres for SGR to Naivasha