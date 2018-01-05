Sugar dealers turned back by court on importation of duty free sugar

| Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 10:48, Updated January 5th 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

Dock workers off load imported sugar at the Mombasa Port (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Sugar dealers and millers will have to wait until next week to know whether the High Court will reverse its orders which blocked importation of duty-free sugar.

On Thursday, High Court Judge Roslyn Aburili declined to lift orders, which had been issued by Justice Chacha Mwita, saying that would amount to an appeal.

“The court has no powers to sit on appeal of orders made by a court of concurrent jurisdiction,” she said. The case was filed by activist Okiya Omtatah who claimed the decision to import duty-free sugar was made without public participation.

He argued that should the importation proceed, it would complicate matters for the already struggling cane farmers due to low sale prices.