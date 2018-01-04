Survey: Four percent of Kenyans feel 2018 will be the same as 2017

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 19:40 GMT +3

Tifa Research Director Maggie Ireri explaining the various results of the Nairobi opinion polls in 2017 elections. (PHOTO: File)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Sixty four percent of Kenyans are hopeful this year will be better than 2017, according to a new survey.

The New Year Poll released on Wednesday by research firm Trends & Insights For Africa (TIFA) highlighted a burst of optimism among majority of Kenyans weary from the uncertainty of last year's protracted electioneering period.

Four percent of Kenyans feel 2018 will be the same as 2017. Only 14 per cent feel 2018 will be worse than last year, according to the survey carried out from December 12 to 16, last year.

Some 1,005 respondents of ages 18 and above in all the eight regions were interviewed in the poll with a margin error of +/- 3 per cent.

Central was leading in the number of Kenyans who feel that 2018 will be better than 2017 with 81 per cent, Eastern 73, Rift Valley 69, Coast 66, Nairobi 56, Nyanza and Western 49 and North Eastern 42 per cent respectively.

When asked on whether the year 2018 will be better, same or worse as 2017, 65 per cent of Kenyans said it will be better than 2017, 4 per cent said it will be the same,15 per cent said it will be worse than 2017 while 16 per cent don’t know basing on economic conditions.

On employment prospects, 63 per cent of Kenyans see 2018 to be better than 2017, followed by 5, 14 and 18 per cent saying it will be same, worse than and don’t know respectively.

Sixty three percent feel 2018 will be better than 2017 in political climate, while 4, 14, and 18 per cent think 2017 will be same, worse than and don’t know respectively.

On cost of living, again 63 per cent Kenyans feel that 2018 will be better than 2017 while 4,16 and 17 feel it will be same, worse than and don’t know.

And on security, 65 per cent feel 2018 will be safe, while 5 ,13 and 17 feel that it will be the same, worse than 2017 and don’t know.

"Kenyans are hopeful that the start of 2018 will be a game-changer, especially on the divisive nature of Kenyan politics and hopefully the year will signal a return to normalcy for the country. Kenyans are also hoping that politicians will give them a break for the next five years so as to allow the country to focus on economic development that will spur job creation and the lowering of the standards of living as the country takes a path to recovery,” said Maggie Ireri, Chief Executive Officer TIFA Research.

On Kenyans who feel 2018 will be better than 2017 on political party affiliation under above factors (economic conditions, employment prospects, political climate, cost of living and security), Jubilee supporters feel positively at 80 per cent, 78, 77, 77 and 80 per cent respectively.

Nasa supporters on the other hand scored 50 per cent, 49, 49 and 49 per cent respectively with those with no party affiliation scoring at 60 per cent, 56, 59 and 57 per cent respectively.

On education, seventy per cent under primary and secondary education are optimistic that it will be better than 2017, while 4,12 and 15 per cent feel it will be the same, worse than 2017 and don’t know respectively.

Sixty nine per cent under higher education feel that it will be better than 2017, while 4,12 and 15 per cent feel it will be same, worse than 2017 and don’t know respectively.

Also, 67 per cent of Kenyans feel public health will be better in 2018 while 4,v13 and 17 per cent feel it will be same, worse than 2017 and don’t know respectively.

The above high score in health, according to Ms Ireri is perhaps due to the fact that both doctors and nurses now are back to work after an extended strike in 2017.

Setting up a new business(32 per cent), getting a new job or education(24) and advancing family and work (22) are some of the top things that Kenyans want to achieve in 2018.

Rift Valley had the largest respondents demographic of 25 per cent followed by Eastern(15), Nyanza and Central tied at 13,,Nairobi and Western also tied at 10 while Coast had 9 and North Eastern(5).