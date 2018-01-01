Passengers feel pinch of NTSA night travel ban Next Story
Court to rule on KRA boss tenure Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Want to travel to Mombasa? book Madaraka Express 30 days in advance

By Philip Mwakio | Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 10:48, Updated January 1st 2018 at 11:03 GMT +3
Madaraka Express Inter-County Service train leave after its flagged off by Transport CS James Macharia at SGR Nairobi Terminus

MOMBASA, KENYA: Those seeking to travel to and from Mombasa using Madaraka Express will as of today be required to book their tickets 30 days in advance.

Previously travellers were required to book 14 days in advance.  

ALSO READ: Government moves in to investigate Mai Mahiu SGR accident

In a communiqué issued yesterday, Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina said the change was geared towards streamlining the service, meeting the growing travel demands and improving customer experience.

He maintained that Kenya Railways was committed to continuously identifying and instituting measures that would meet the demands of the ever increasing customer base.

"Travellers on the Madaraka Express Passenger Service can purchase a ticket by dialing *639# on a Safaricom line, follow outlined steps as prompted by the system and pay by M-Pesa," he said in the statement .

Mr Maina said that the USSD payment solution enables one to check availability of tickets on a particular date and allows a traveller to buy a maximum of five tickets in one transaction.

"Tickets can also be purchased over the counters at the respective departing stations. As a result of the adjustment in the advance ticket booking window, group bookings will now be done 32 days to the travel date and not 16 days as has been," he said.

The service which has been in operation for seven months has proved to be quite popular with travellers especially during the festive season, with the train being fully booked during this period.

To date, approximately 660,106 passengers have used the train which operates between Mombasa and Nairobi while making seven stops.

ALSO READ: Kenya Railways halves costs for cargo shipments on SGR

RELATED TOPICS:
SGR train
Madaraka Express
Mombasa County

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Miguna recounts his ordeal under detention

Miguna recounts his ordeal under detention

Deliver or go home, Joho tells cabinet

Deliver or go home, Joho tells cabinet

Likoni cable cars project takes shape as Sh5.8b agreement signed

Likoni cable cars project takes shape as Sh5.8b agreement signed

Why garbage crisis is hot potato for Joho and team

Why garbage crisis is hot potato for Joho and team

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Celebrity lunch: KTN News staff interact with patients at the Jocham hospital in Mombasa
KTN NEWS / 28 minutes ago

Celebrity lunch: KTN News staff interact with patients at the Jocham hospital in Mombasa

Celebrity Lunch: KTN Senior reporter Carol Nderi shares lunch with patients at the Karatina hospital
KTN NEWS / 34 minutes ago

Celebrity Lunch: KTN Senior reporter Carol Nderi shares lunch with patients at the Karatina hospital

Celebrity lunch: KTN News anchors share a meal with patients at the Pumwani maternity hospital
KTN NEWS / 47 minutes ago

Celebrity lunch: KTN News anchors share a meal with patients at the Pumwani maternity hospital

The plight of abandoned patients: Young autism patient who was abandoned at the KNH
KTN NEWS / 55 minutes ago

The plight of abandoned patients: Young autism patient who was abandoned at the KNH

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited