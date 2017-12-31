Fall armyworm fight goes on as year ends Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Lamu now banks on fisheries exploitation catch to up fisher folks earnings

By Philip Mwakio | Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 30th 2017 at 23:18 GMT +3
Officials of the annual Lamu fishing competition carry some of the big catches in 2015. [Photo: Courtesy]

Lamu County is banking on fishing to grow fortunes of residents.

Lamu County Executive Committee Member for Fisheries, Livestock and Co-operatives, Mr Abdu Godana, said the county administration was keen to tap into huge fishing potential that exists in the area.

ALSO READ: 2017 was a bad year for Kenyans- survey

“We lie in one of Indian Ocean’s best fishing grounds. But our fishermen are ill-equipped and lack necessary gear to traverse ocean waters to catch fish,” he said.

As priority, he added, the county government will support fishermen to acquire modern gear to enable them access deep waters.

Create jobs

The fishing industry in Lamu, Godana said, had a net worth of Sh1 billion a year with production standing at 2,700 metric tonnes.

“Fishing in Lamu supports more than 75 per cent of the county’s economy directly and indirectly,” said Godana.

RELATED TOPICS:
fishing
lamu county
Abdu Godana
unemployment

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why 2017 was a bad year for Kenyans

Why 2017 was a bad year for Kenyans

More jobs best way to grow the economy

More jobs best way to grow the economy

Al Shabaab sighted in Ijara sub-county, Garissa

Al Shabaab sighted in Ijara sub-county, Garissa

Seek urgent interventions for soaring youth unemployment

Seek urgent interventions for soaring youth unemployment

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

The Lead: The death of Chris Msando
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

The Lead: The death of Chris Msando

Kenyan athletes recorded numerous wins in 2017
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Kenyan athletes recorded numerous wins in 2017

Team Gaa- Huruma qualifies for Koth Biro finals
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Team Gaa- Huruma qualifies for Koth Biro finals

A 24-year-old man drowned in Molo river while posing for a selfie
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

A 24-year-old man drowned in Molo river while posing for a selfie

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited