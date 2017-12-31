Lamu now banks on fisheries exploitation catch to up fisher folks earnings

| Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 30th 2017 at 23:18 GMT +3

Officials of the annual Lamu fishing competition carry some of the big catches in 2015. [Photo: Courtesy]

Lamu County is banking on fishing to grow fortunes of residents.

Lamu County Executive Committee Member for Fisheries, Livestock and Co-operatives, Mr Abdu Godana, said the county administration was keen to tap into huge fishing potential that exists in the area.

“We lie in one of Indian Ocean’s best fishing grounds. But our fishermen are ill-equipped and lack necessary gear to traverse ocean waters to catch fish,” he said.

As priority, he added, the county government will support fishermen to acquire modern gear to enable them access deep waters.

Create jobs

The fishing industry in Lamu, Godana said, had a net worth of Sh1 billion a year with production standing at 2,700 metric tonnes.

“Fishing in Lamu supports more than 75 per cent of the county’s economy directly and indirectly,” said Godana.