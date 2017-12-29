Movie-like bank robbery that took the cake

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 19:13 GMT +3

From Left Charles Mwangi Murakaru, Halford Munene Murakaru and Julius Ndung’u Wainaina at a Thika Court where they were released on a Sh 4 million bond each after they were charged with stealing Sh52 million from Kenya Commercial Bank Thika Bank. [PHOTO: KAMAU MAICHUHIE].

An incident in which a gang dug a tunnel to steal Sh52 million from a bank in Thika became the talk of town for days in November.

The gang was later arrested and more than Sh17 million recovered from them in what upset many on social media.

Three people – two brothers and a friend – have been charged with the theft at the Kenya Commercial Bank, Thika branch.

Those behind the heist appeared to have learnt the tricks from Ocean’s Eleven, an American movie that has inspired many criminals around the world. It was the second such incident in a year to happen. Another gang had in 2016 dug a tunnel to Equity Bank in Kayole and stolen Sh26 million.

The digging of the tunnel in the Thika incident seemed to have started long before the actual heist on November 19.

All through, those behind the incident had rented a shop next to the bank pretending to be selling books.

And after their mission was complete, they made away with Sh52.6 million, 95 Australian dollars, 185 euros, 1,630 sterling pounds, 271,000 Tanzania shillings, 947,000 Uganda shillings, US$5,781, 40 South African rand and 5 Canadian dollars.

No suspicion

The gang dug a 30-metre-long and 10-metre-deep tunnel from Thika City Friendly Stalls without raising suspicion among fellow tenants and the management of the exhibition centre.

To prevent the tunnel from caving in, they fitted planks supported by steel bars to act as the roof of the tunnel.

They stored all soil they dug from the tunnel in a stall that had tinted glass.

Police investigations showed the group could pack the soil into cartons and load the same onto salon cars before driving the same out of the stall.

To the locals, the cartons looked like any other merchandise and it did not raise the eyebrows of even the caretaker of the premise.

It is believed the gang knew the location of the strong room as they dug their way there.

They also managed to disable CCTV cameras and alarm system to avoid detection.

It is believed the robbers managed to make it that far out of information leaked by a serving or a former bank staffer or someone with extensive knowledge of the premises’ operations.

And days after the incident, police were led to Marurui where suspects were arrested and Juja where some of the money was recovered.

