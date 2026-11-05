YellowBet welcomes football legend Emmanuel Eboue as new brand ambassador

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YellowBet, the African sports betting and gaming brand, has announced Emmanuel Eboue, one of Cote d'Ivoire's favourite footballers, as its new pan-African brand ambassador. The partnership unites a player famous for his talent and charisma with a brand focused on providing great entertainment, spreading good vibes, and love of the game.

Eboue’s career has seen him move from the fields of Abidjan to some of Europe's biggest stages. He began at ASEC Mimosas before moving to Europe to play in the Premier League with Arsenal. He played 132 league games for the London squad and was part of the team which reached the UEFA Champions League Final. He later signed for Galatasaray, making 77 league appearances as he helped the club win the Turkish Super Lig.

Eboue has played 79 times for his country, with Côte d'Ivoire participating in two FIFA World Cups and five Africa Cup of Nations finals. Throughout the whole continent of Africa, people remember not only his energy and joyful moments when scoring goals but also his adaptability on the field of play.

Speaking about the signing, Eboue said that yellow and blue have always suited him, leading him to easily choose to join team YellowBet. He talked about the passion African fans bring to football and said that YellowBet's ambitions and positive approach to things are in line with his own. In his opinion, football's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together in cities like Abidjan, Douala, Conakry and Nairobi, and he hopes to help fans enjoy playing the beautiful game with a smile.

Sibanda said Eboue is remembered with real affection by football fans, and that his achievements are only part of the appeal. His charisma and his bond with supporters, she explained, reflect the kind of brand YellowBet wants to be: entertaining, optimistic and focused on football. She added that the company is eager to start creating content and experiences with him.

As an ambassador, Eboue will appear across all of YellowBet's marketing and digital platforms, focusing on increasing fan interaction and sharing true stories from the countries where the company operates. Further information will be communicated over the coming months.

About YellowBet

YellowBet is an African sports betting and gaming brand providing sports betting options and online casino games. Currently, the company operates in Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Guinea, Kenya and Mozambique.

YellowBet promotes responsible gaming. Betting is for adults aged 18 and over only. Please play responsibly.