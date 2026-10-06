What the expanded World Cup format meant for betting strategies in 2026

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup was bigger than ever, and the expanded format changed the way many bettors approached the tournament. With more teams, matches and group-stage fixtures, there were additional opportunities for surprises, while strategies that had worked at previous tournaments did not always produce the same results.

More matches, more uncertainty

Thanks to the expanded format, there were simply more matches to keep an eye on. This created more opportunities for punters, but it also made accurate forecasting more difficult. In the initial stages, teams were still finding their rhythm, while some of the stronger sides did not always play with full confidence.

There were more upsets in such a scenario. Therefore, backing strong-looking favourites was not always reliable, with factors such as team line-ups, squad rotation and motivation playing a larger role than normal.

With online sports betting spaces continuing to grow, sites such as Yellowbet Kenya offered football fans convenient ways to access numerous betting markets and follow information about sporting events during busy match days.

Group stages were harder to read

The increased number of teams made the group stages more complicated to follow. Every point mattered, along with goal difference and the fixture schedule.

A few features of the expanded groups stood out:

There were opportunities for key players to receive regular rest

Some matches were played with caution

An early good performance could influence the shape of the group table

Later group-stage matches produced more intriguing contests as teams responded to their positions in the standings.

From a betting perspective, it's not merely identifying a strong team – understanding what each side needed to achieve from a particular fixture became equally important.

Finding value in a bigger tournament

An increase in the number of participating teams also brought greater uncertainty. Less-known teams provided potential betting opportunities, particularly during the early matches when there was less information available about their tournament form.

Some factors punters considered included:

Newly formed or relatively inexperienced teams producing strong performances

Contests played out by two evenly matched sides resulting in closely contested games

Strong defensive sides capable of thwarting more highly rated opponents

Early matches with limited information about current team form

Offers such as the World Cup Promo were also advertised during the tournament as bookmakers sought to attract players interested in the wide range of games and betting options available throughout the event.

Simple strategy adjustments that helped

Bets did not require complex systems; however, some refinements could have been useful during tournaments such as these:

Checking team line-ups before placing your bets whenever available

Avoiding reliance solely on team reputations and well-known players

Examining how teams performed in their opening games

Exercising caution when playing accumulator bets in unpredictable group stages

Monitoring changes in the odds leading up to kick-off

Flexibility was particularly important. With the increased number of participants, the tournament was less predictable in several respects. Reacting to new information could therefore have been more useful than relying on assumptions based on previous World Cups.

Final thoughts

The 2026 World Cup was a unique tournament because of its expanded format. More teams and matches created more betting opportunities, but they also introduced additional uncertainty. Strategies that had worked at shorter international tournaments did not necessarily provide the same value across a longer and more complex competition.

Ultimately, successful betting was not simply about trying to predict every result correctly. It was about identifying situations where the available information, match circumstances and betting prices did not appear to align – while recognising that uncertainty remained an important part of any major football tournament.