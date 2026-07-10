TECNO Ellaclaw hands-on: Smartphone AI upgraded

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AI is everywhere in smartphones now and every brand is talking about smarter assistants, better recommendations and more AI-powered features. TECNO has described this as: Practical AI. Now, with EllaClaw, the Tecno’s AI agent currently available in closed beta, that idea starts to feel much more concrete.

AI can do more than chat in a text box. It can understand what you want, plan the steps, use tools, and complete tasks on your behalf. In EllaClaw’s case, that means AI that can actually act for you. It can remind you to bring an umbrella before you head out, summarize your day or help you book a ride through an app with just one request.

Setup and first impressions: Surprisingly easy

EllaClaw is embedded directly within the TECNO AI Assistant Ella and so it has no need for set up. After updating the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G to the beta software build and activating EllaClaw, the setup process is straight forward. It guides you through interaction preferences and let me customize the assistant’s personality.

After the initial setup, it quickly becomes clear that EllaClaw wants to be the kind of AI agent you can use every day it is built around three core capabilities: One-Tap Phone Caretaker, Seamless Cross-App Intelligence, and Proactive Digital Companion.

Keep your phone smooth, cool, and under control

Modern smartphones are already powerful, but long-term use still comes with familiar problems. Your phone gets hot, apps start draining the battery, background processes slow things down. Mobile data gets used faster than expected. For many users, fixing these issues can still be tedious and confusing. EllaClaw tries to reduce that friction. You can simply prompt EllaClaw, “My phone feels a bit hot. Help me cool it down’ and within seconds, EllaClaw will understand the request, select the right tools and start optimizing the device and after a few minutes, the back panel temperature dropped perceptibly. In simple terms, you do not need to know which setting to change. You just tell EllaClaw what is wrong. Smart Data Guardian is a feature that is also part of EllaClaw. It monitors mobile data usage, learns consumption patterns, and proactively flags unusual activity.

Get things done across Apps with one request

EllaClaw becomes more ambitious when it starts interacting with third-party apps. The promise is simple: instead of opening multiple apps, tapping through menus, entering information, and repeating the same routines, you can ask EllaClaw to handle the workflow for you. You don’t have to toggle between apps to request a ride after your errands. Now, with EllaClaw, the process becomes much simpler. All you need to do is ask EllaClaw to request a ride. Behind these experiences is TECNO’s Seamless Cross-App Intelligence. EllaClaw can visually interpret app GUIs and navigate apps much like a human user would and with explicit user authorization, it can operate across supported app categories including transportation, food delivery, shopping, smart home, travel, and system-level apps.

You state the goal, and EllaClaw figures out the steps. Of course, this is still a beta experience which is not entirely perfect across every application but when it works, the value is immediately clear.

Stay ahead of your day

Right now, mobile devices already contain a lot of useful information from calendar events to travel plans. In most cases, the phone waits for us to open the right app and look for the right information ourselves.By learning user habits and preferences through a persistent memory system, EllaClaw can gradually understand routines, preferences, and recurring needs and become more like an adaptive digital companion that can anticipate what might be useful.

SMS management is another very practical example. EllaClaw can review incoming messages, filter irrelevant content, extract useful information such as bills, reservations, appointments, and reminders, and organize them into structured notes.

Trust before autonomy: You stay in control

Greater autonomy inevitably raises an important question: how much control should users give an AI agent? Privacy, security, and permission management remain some of the biggest concerns surrounding agentic AI, especially when an assistant is capable of interacting with personal data and third-party apps. To TECNO’s credit, EllaClaw has been designed with transparency at its core.

Every interaction involving sensitive information or third-party apps requires explicit user authorization. EllaClaw does not access third-party apps without permission, and users can manage or revoke app operation permissions at any time through the App Control Permission settings. Users can watch each tap, swipe, and navigation step as it happens, with clear visibility and control. At any point during execution, users can pause, interrupt, or stop the task entirely.For sensitive actions such as making calls, sending messages, or deleting or modifying contacts and messages, EllaClaw requires explicit confirmation before moving forward. If the user does not respond, the task is paused. EllaClaw also does not access any payment, transfer, or wallet-related interfaces.This combination of visible execution, strict opt-in access, confirmation-first design, and continuous user oversight goes a long way toward addressing one of the biggest challenges facing agentic AI today: trust.

Conclusion: A glimpse at agentic AI going mainstream

TECNO has talked a lot about Practical AI, and EllaClaw, with its agentic AI capabilities, may be one of the clearest examples of what that can mean.

From cooling down the phone and managing mobile data to booking rides, organizing messages, and preparing daily briefings, EllaClaw shows how AI can become less of a feature you open and more of a companion that helps in the background. It is still in beta, and there will be limitations and some rough edges. But the direction is exciting.

After all, the true value of agentic AI may not be about making people do more, but about giving people more time for what matters. By taking care of routine tasks and everyday details, AI can help users spend less time managing their phones and more time focusing on creativity, relationships, and the moments that deserve their attention.

That is what makes EllaClaw exciting. It does not just talk, it acts.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI.

TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products.

Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.