Njogu and Cunji top Mt. Kipipiri Open Golf championships

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Simon Njogu and Eric Cunji emerged overall winners of Mount Kipipiri Open Inaugural Championships in professional and amateur ranks respectively over the weekend.

Njogu, who's a professional golfer at Nakuru Golf Club, carded a total of 72 gross to top the pro-field ahead of the rest on a competition that attracted a total of 160 golfers drawn from all clubs in the country.

The victory surprised Njogu, who had initially cancelled his plans to play in the one-day event.

"I didn't know I could participate and snatch away this title. I had cancelled it as I had a stiff neck and couldn't hold my swings properly. However, I changed my mind, but had a foul start in the first nine. I made a positive comeback in the second and won a bogey in hole number eight," Njogu told Standard Sports in a post-match interview.

Samuel Njoroge was the runner-up with a gross of 73, ahead of Abdul Galgalo ,73 being the top three out of the 18 pros who featured in the event.

All the top pro-winners shared a total of Sh400,000, according to the Mt Kipipiri Golf & Resort Club Captain Milind Patel.

"We had a purse of Sh400,000 for all the professional golfers who shared it in totality. Thanks to our many sponsors who made the event possible and successful," he told Standard Sports.

On the amateur side, the handicap 28 Eric Cunji posted 47 points to win the title ahead of Wayne Cook, whom he beat by a point to finish runners-up.

The event hosted at the par 72 Mount Kipipiri Golf and Resort in Kipipiri Sub-County, Nyandarua County witnessed cool weather in the serene scenes at the foot of Abardare Ranges, reminiscent of the Swiss Alps in Switzerland.

"These cool weather conditions here make golfing sweeter and sweeter," said Duncan Mwangi, who played as an amateur here.

The event attracted many sponsors led by Printan Limited, Sarova Group of Hotels and Mayfair Insurance Ltd, among others.

Printan Limited Chief Executive Officer Hossein Gaudarzi said they were happy to be associated with the tournament and expressed their interest in promoting sports, starting with golf.

"We are happy to have associated ourselves with this event as an organisation that's equally interested in promoting sports. This is why we are here, supporting golf. We'll offer our support whenever we can," he told the audience.

In the pro and amateur ranks, Njogu beat 160 golfers who all missed a hole-in-one that could have guaranteed any of them to drive home with a brand-new Suzuki Across sponsored by CFAO Kenya worth Ksh 4.1 million.

The vehicle was placed next to hole number 8, and golfers viewed it with much appreciation, hoping any of them could snatch it away, but it never came to pass.

The new model was launched in Kenya this month, the second in Africa after South Africa did it last week.

CFAO Kenya Brand Manager Juliana Wakwoo said it was a good machine for the Kenyan terrain and was happy to have launched it in the Kenyan soil.

"We are proud to be associated with this brand, which is our latest model holding a capacity of 1500 cc," said Wakwoo, who was one of the sponsors of the Great competition.

None of the amateur golfers came closer to snatch it, not even the handicap 28 Cunji (Eric).

The handicap 41 Monica Wanjiku, who posted 41 stableford points, emerged as the overall lady winner to receive a holiday gift voucher from Sarova Group of Hotels, which was awarded to her by Nakuru Regional General Manager Duncan Mwangi.

It guarantees her a stay at Whitesands Hotel or any of their hotel networks across the country.

Also to receive the voucher (Sarova) was Mishali Patel, who was the ladies' runner-up with 38 points.

The club (Mount Kipipiri Golf & Resort Club) Captain Milind Patel said they were happy to have hosted the inaugural event that promoted amateur and professional golfing in the region and the country at large.

He said next year, the event will be bigger and bigger.

"Our happiness was to see you (golfers) and us (sponsors) promote both pro and amateur golfing here and in the region. Next year, the event will be bigger and better, with better cash prizes," he said.

Speaker after speaker hailed the organisation of the event and promised to take part in the next edition.

The Weekend Results

Professional Golfers - Winner Simon Njogu - 72 Gross

Runners-Up - Abdul Galgalo 73 Gross

Runners-Up -Samuel Njoroge 73 Gross

Amateur Overall Winner - Eric Cunji 47 points

Men's Winner - Wayne Cook - 46 points.

Lady Winner - Monica Wanjiku 41 points.

Lady Runners-Up - Mishali Patel 38 points.

1st Nine Winner - George Karoki 23 points.

2nd Nine Winner - Sylvia Wangari 22 points.

Nearest to the Pin Men - Martin Wanyoike.

Nearest to the Pin Ladies - Grace Njeri.

Longest Drive Men - Ken Serem.

Longest Drive Ladies - Bilha Muthoni.

Junior Participant - Reian Vekaria.