Back-to-school: Aca warns parents about fake calculators

By Aca | Jan. 19, 2026

 

As schools reopen across the country, the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has issued a Back-to-School warning to parents, students, schools, and retailers over the continued circulation of counterfeit scientific calculators in the market.

The advisory follows an enforcement operation conducted by ACA officers in Nairobi’s Central Business District, where 2,996 counterfeit scientific calculators valued at approximately Sh8 million were seized at Rubymall.

Speaking on the Authority’s enforcement efforts, Nairobi Regional Manager of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, Abdi Abikar, warned that counterfeit learning tools pose serious risks to students.

“Counterfeit calculators often give inaccurate results or fail unexpectedly. As learners return to school, parents and retailers must ensure students are equipped with genuine and reliable learning tools,” said Abikar.

According to the ACA, counterfeit calculators are often sold at unusually low prices and packaged to resemble genuine products, targeting unsuspecting parents, students, schools, and retailers.

Back-to-school and examination seasons, the Authority notes, are frequently exploited by unscrupulous traders seeking to push substandard products into the market.

The Authority warns that dealing in counterfeit goods exposes traders to serious legal consequences.

ACA has therefore urged parents, students, schools, and retailers to remain vigilant by purchasing learning tools only from authorised outlets and verifying authenticity before purchase.

To support this effort, brands such as CASIO have introduced QR-based authenticity verification systems, enabling consumers to easily confirm genuine products before use.

ttps://edu.casio.com/ke/authenticity_check_system/

