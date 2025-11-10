Mi Vida delivers: KEZA Riruta phase 1A sets new benchmark for affordable living

Mi Vida has reaffirmed its reputation for quality, trust, and on-time delivery with the successful handover of 154 units at KEZA Riruta Phase 1A the latest milestone in its mission to transform the affordable housing landscape in Kenya.

Located in the heart of Riruta, the development marks a major step in redefining what affordable living can look like modern, well-planned, and environmentally conscious. KEZA Riruta is part of a larger master-planned community envisioned to revitalize the area while offering a premium lifestyle at accessible prices.

The estate’s design philosophy is rooted in community and sustainability. At its heart stands a centuries-old Mugumo tree, preserved as a green anchor for the development and a symbol of continuity and growth. Surrounding it, residents will enjoy lush landscaped gardens, a fully equipped clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, and children’s play areas — amenities often associated with higher-end developments but now brought within reach of the middle-income buyer.

Speaking during the handover event held on November 8, Mi Vida’s Chief Executive Officer Samuel Kariuki said KEZA Riruta represents more than just another successful delivery.

“KEZA Riruta carries special meaning given its transformative impact in this community. It demonstrates our long-term commitment to building quality, affordable homes that meet the aspirations of everyday Kenyans,” he said.

The event was attended by homeowners, investors, and partners who have been part of Mi Vida’s growth journey. Among the distinguished guests was International Housing Solutions (IHS), Mi Vida’s institutional partner, which reaffirmed its continued confidence in the company’s delivery track record by announcing an extension of its partnership.

This partnership extension signals investor confidence not only in Mi Vida’s governance and project delivery standards but also in the broader potential of Kenya’s housing market. Through this model, Mi Vida has been able to combine international investment standards with local insight and execution excellence, ensuring that every project contributes to bridging the housing gap sustainably.

The handover also coincided with the launch of KEZA Phase 2, expanding the masterplan with more spacious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Already, 65 units have been sold, reflecting the strong demand driven by KEZA’s proven performance and high investor confidence.

“We are thrilled to see how KEZA has resonated with homeowners and investors alike,” noted Kariuki. “Our focus has always been on creating developments that people are proud to live in and that deliver long-term value.”

Phase 2 builds upon the success of the first phase, incorporating resident feedback to deliver enhanced layouts, improved natural lighting, and additional amenities designed for family living. With its blend of modern architecture, community spaces, and access to major transport corridors, KEZA is strategically positioned to become one of the most desirable addresses in Riruta and beyond.

The project also stands as a testament to Mi Vida’s broader vision of transforming urban housing through sustainability and innovation. KEZA Riruta is among Mi Vida’s green-rated developments, integrating efficient water and energy systems, optimized natural ventilation, and eco-conscious materials to reduce environmental impact while lowering long-term living costs for residents.

Since its inception, Mi Vida has maintained a consistent record of on-time delivery, a key differentiator in a market often challenged by delays and uncertainty. KEZA joins a growing list of successfully delivered projects, including Mi Vida Garden City and 237 Garden City, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to keeping its promises to customers and investors alike.

As the handover celebrations concluded, one thing was clear — KEZA Riruta is more than a housing project. It is a symbol of trust, growth, and transformation — an example of how institutional partnerships and local expertise can work together to deliver tangible, lasting impact.

For the families receiving their keys, the day marked the beginning of a new chapter — and for the wider Riruta community, a sign of renewal and opportunity.

“This is what Mi Vida stands for — delivering quality homes, on time, every time,” said Kariuki. “KEZA is a testament to what’s possible when purpose meets performance.