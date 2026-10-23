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Kenya clinches two gold medals at Africa Boxing Championships

By Ben Ahenda | Oct. 23, 2026
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Kenya’s Rosemarion Otieno fights Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib at Kasarani. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Minimumweight sensation Grace Atieno and lightweight Rosemarion Otieno earned Kenya the first two gold medals at the World Boxing's Africa Boxing Championships at Kasarani Indoor Arena yesterday.

Atieno snatched the gold from an overwhelming display against Veronica Thomas Mapunda of Tanzania, whom she defeated on a Referee Stop the Contest (RSC) rule in the third round.

Atieno's speedy, ferocious jabs were accurate on target in the first two rounds and it was just a matter of time before Mapunda succumbed.

And the third round came; the two boxers started well but the Tanzanian boxer succumbed to the referee's stop-the-contest rule after a few seconds.

"I'm happy to have won my first gold medal in an international assignment. It's a wish come true," Atieno said.

She said that was the beginning of better things to come.

Rosemarion Otieno won Kenya the second gold from a unanimous points' decision victory over Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in one of the best displays by any Kenyan fighter.

Otieno overcame the speedy but steady Algerian in all three rounds with two falls on the canvas and another on the floor of the ring.

Egypt’s Elawady Omar fights Kenya’s Edwin Okongo at Kasarani. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

She survived two mandatory counts against the Germany-based Otieno.

As if that was not enough, national flyweight champion Veronica Mbithe followed with a silver medal from a 4-1 loss at the hands of Algerian Fatiha Mansouri.

Mansouri had beaten Mbithe in the first two rounds but a late comeback by the host in the second and third rounds was not enough to secure her the victory.

Kenya entered nine boxers in the finals yesterday.

Hit Squad members who were due to take to the ring last evening were flyweight (47-50kg) Kevin Maina, lightweight (57-60kg), light middleweight (65-70kg) Friza Asiko, light heavyweight (75-80kg) Elizabeth 'Jaber' Akinyi, heavyweight (80kg) Juliet Opondo and super heavyweight (over 92kg) Clinton 'Abu' Macharia.

At the same time, Adishola Khadijat of Nigeria scooped gold in the bantamweight (51-54kg) after outwitting Malak Nour Aichoune of Algeria on unanimous points' decision.

"At least, this is a good and positive finish for my country," said Adishola.

En route to the finals, Adishola had beaten Kenya's Amina Martha in the semi-finals for the latter to walk home with a bronze medal.

Other Kenyan fighters who won bronze medals included IBA Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde, Africa Games middleweight gold medallist Edwin Okong'o, light heavyweight (75-80kg) Steve Onyango, heavyweight Peter Abuti and cruiserweight (80-85kg) Chrispine Ochanda,

Uganda Bombers were equally a joy to watch in the finals.

Nagawa Vanessa beat Rapelang Maselela of Lesotho on RSC in Round Two to win Bombers' first gold.

sports@standardmedia.co.ke

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Related Topics

Africa Boxing Championships Kenya Boxing Team Grace Atieno Rosemarion Otieno
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