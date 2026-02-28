Nairobi on verge of lifting National Intermediate Championships title

Audio By Vocalize

Ian Mwangi of Kahawa Boxing Club and Johnathan Aroko (left) of Kasarani Youth Boxing Club in action last year. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi won their opening matches to take an early lead in the fight for the overall title for the National Intermediate Boxing Championships in Thika on Saturday.

Nairobi, who fielded two teams owing to the high number of boxers and teams in the branch, have been in a class of their own in the three-day competition.

In their first match, Ken Muinda of Nairobi A forced Ben Jacks of Kajiado to retire in the second round on a referee stop the contest (RSC) rule in the flyweight.

Muinda was too good for his opponent in the first round, but the second one was just a formality for the winner.

Muinda said they were in the competition for serious business in the fight for top honours.

"We were here for serious business, and our victories never came easy. We'll now focus on Kenya Open Championships," Muindi said.

Nairobi won their second match in the featherweight after Ezra Nelly of Nairobi A defeated teammate Dennis Muthoga on points.

In the minimumweight Abdi Mohammed of Nairobi A won a 2-1 split points over Morgan Baraka of Kajiado.

Kajiado made a comeback with a convincing win when Rodgers Muteti secured a unanimous points decision over Beakay Kamande of Kiambu.