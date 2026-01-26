Four counties name boxers for National Novices Championships

Ian Mwangi of Kahawa Boxing club and Johnathan Aroko (left) of Kasarani Youth boxing club during The 2025 Nairobi Intermediate Boxing Championship at Githurai new market. Saturday March 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Four counties have finished selection trials of their teams for the National Novices Championships to be hosted in Nairobi on February 5-7.

This comes after four branches finished their Counties Novices Championships that were completed yesterday. They are Nairobi, Kajiado, Nakuru, and Vihiga.

Those who are yet to do so are expected to complete theirs by next weekend.

Nairobi has selected 26 boxers in a provisional squad that will be divided into two squads owing to its vastness and the number of clubs that featured in its county championships.

“We’ll have two teams for the national event as the county acts in a big area and with many clubs across the board compared to other branches,” said Nairobi County Boxing Association Secretary General Musa Benjamin.

Among those in the Nairobi team are minimumweights Abdi Mohammed of Mathare North and Ambrose Junior of Kariobangi.

In the bantamweight division are Allan Muhavi of Uhuru and Michael Mwendwa of Thailand.

Doreen Kituyi of Githurai 44 and Blessing Chemul of Kangemi, who all ply in the lightweight (60kg), have equally made the squad.

In the men’s lightweight division, there are Dennis Black of Kahawa and Brian Mwangi of Thailand. More names are expected to be made public today, according to Musa.

Nakuru announced six boxers for the event.

They include minimumweight Shadrack Njuguna, flyweight Anthony Kariuki, bantamweight Hiwson Njuguna, featherweights Peter Kamunya and David Othiambo and lightweight Fred Josiah.

Competitions Secretary Lemid Thiong’o said they want to compete effectively at the national championships, hence the need to come up with a lean and effective squad.