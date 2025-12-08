×
Wandera punches his way into pre-quarterfinals at world event

By Ben Ahenda | Dec. 8, 2025
Kenya’s Robert Okaka (right) punches Anton Vinogrodov of Estonia during their fight at the Elite World Men Boxing Championships in Dubai on December 5, 2025. [BFK Media]

While making his debut, greenhorn Washington Wandera has qualified for pre-quarterfinals of the Elite World Men Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Wandera joins the duo of national bantamweight champion Shaffi Bakari and his light heavyweight counterpart Robert Okaka who had earlier qualified for the same category.

Wandera, who's taking part in the global championships for the first time, defeated Fahad Mulindwa of Uganda on unanimous points' decision in a lightweight (60kg) bout to give Kenya a third win at Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the Middle East city on Saturday night to rekindle memories of yester-years when Kenya shone in the world of boxing.

His victory is perhaps one of the hardest among the three Kenyans have had so far achieved in the global showpiece.

Wandera narrowly beat the Ugandan in all the three rounds, which never came easy as home giants equally fell on the wayside in the global event, which has for the past three years had lucrative monetary for medallists, but this time even all the quarterfinalists will benefit.

"It wasn't an easy match, but I must confess I did my best following advice of my coaches and trainers to win this match," he said.

He admitted he was almost giving up but was advised not to do so by his coaches on his way to the victory.

Head coach Musa Benjamin said all was well in their camp despite the loses and wins, which came in equal measure.

"Remember, we are going for a global event not a regional tournament. This is where the world best amateur boxers feature in and we must also prove ourselves there," Benjamin had said in Nairobi before they left for the Dubai event.

While in Dubai, he said boxers were in good shape and ready for the duel, but harsh hot weather conditions was what had affected them, a complain that was raised by most of the boxers.

Africa Games middleweight champion Edwin Okong'o was also a causality against Israeli Kapuler Ishchenko on a split points' decision of 4-1 in the Round of 32.

It was a tough match for both boxers but the Israeli was quick and swift with his jabs against the Kenyan boxer whose reflexes at some point were slow.

At the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships held in Nairobi in October, Okong'o won a bronze medal saying; "I lost by meeting tough and experienced boxers who won the gold medal."

He was beaten by the eventual gold medallist Kinda Wetu of Democratic Republic of Congo on unanimous points' decision.

.

.

.

