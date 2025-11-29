×
The Standard

Kenyan boxers set for Africa Youth Games showdown in Angola

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 29, 2025
Coach David Munuhe instructing Amina Martha (left) during KBL’s official announcement of sponsorship for Team Kenya ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham. July 2022. [FILE/ Standard]

As one team heads to Dubai for Elite World Men Boxing Championships, another flies out to Angola for the fourth edition of Africa Youth Games slated for Luanda from December 14-21.

A squad of four youthful boxers in the age bracket of 15-16 years have been in non-residential training for close to three weeks training for a tournament that should prepare them for future senior continental and global championships.

They include Nairobi trio of minimumweight (48kg) Ellah Demesi, bantamweight (54 kg) Clinton Omondi and featherweight (57kg) Felix Ochieng’ and light welterweight Sonia Atieno (63.5kg) of Kisumu.

Reserve players assisting the quartet in sparring include the duo of minimumweights Goodshepherd Muchiri and Rachel Wangari and the duo of flyweights Kennedy Muhindi and Brigid Muthoni, all of Githurai Boxing Club.

Head coach John Omondi said the team was in good spirits while training with the senior squad that is heading to Dubai for the Elite World Men Boxing Championships next week.

He said his team has gained immensely while training with the senior team at Mathare Police Depot in Nairobi.

“With their tender ages, they are bound to get exposed at senior level of the continental assignments while still young, hence giving them experience against different players before they get to the elite assignments,” team manager David Munuhe.

He said this was a way to ensure youngsters venturing into the game are allowed to take part in continental assignments hence giving senior coaches easier time in handling continuity at elite championships as others get to hang their gloves.

“This will help us handle continuity in elite championships as others bow out due to age and other challenges,” Munuhe told Standard Sports.

The trip has been sponsored by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) with other government agencies.

.

