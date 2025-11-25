How Police boxed their way to league title glory

Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat in Men heavy weight 88-92kg category at Moi International Sports Center Gymnasium. Oct 22, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

For record Kenyan champions Kenya Police, edging Kenya Defence Forces to the National Boxing League title was never by fluke.

rather, it was careful planning, coupled with strict timelines in their training sessions that enabled them to make a formidable comeback after the title slipped through their hands last season.

The victory gave the policemen more hopes of having their boxers picked for the Elite World Men Boxing Championships set for Dubai from December 2-13.

Police head coach David Munuhe said the league was competitive from the onset and that they worked for it.

“It has not been easy for us this season following our determination to wrestle the league title from the soldiers, which equally is a good side. It was total war to win back the title,” he said.

Police scooped the title with unassailable 110 points, beating the soldiers by 16 points as some of their boxers triumphed in their respective categories.

They include Africa light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde who retained the title in the same weight.

Mogunde beat Fred Adolwa of KDF in the final.

“We’ll take our matches seriously,” Mogunde said before the final leg of the league championships.

Some of the other policemen who also won were light welterweight Caleb Wandera, welterweight Wiseman Kavondo, featherweight Paul Omondi and lightweight Emmanuel Omollo.

The KDF brigade didn’t disappoint either as their boxers eyed getting to the national squad.

Light heavyweight champion Robert Okaka and his heavyweight counterpart Peter Abuti were also in a class of their own in defending the rights of the soldiers.