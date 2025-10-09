Kenya's Anyango vows to floor Tanzania's Machela

Kenya's Praxides Anyango (left), UFS BXNG's Maurice Odera and Flora Machela of Tanzania with the PST belt to be contested at the Edge Convention Center in Nairobi on Friday night.[Courtesy]

The showdown is set for Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi starts with the ferocious and flawless Kenyan fighter Praxides Anyango ( 8 fights, 8 wins-2KOs) defending her Pugilist Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) crown on Friday.

Anyango takes on Flora Machela of Tanzania in a thrilling 10 round women's super-featherweight title bout (59kg) that is being promoted by Maurice Odera of UFS BXNG.

The night of long knives will also see spirited Christopher Osicho battle his compatriot Javan Buyu for the vacant Kenya National Lightweight belt.

The energy sapping 10-round contest that, together with the PST title contest, will act as 'curtain raisers' for the main fight of the night-the gruelling 10 round East and Central African Middleweight title pitting Lucien 'Bam Bam' Botumbe of the Democratic Republic of Congo against his resilient Ugandan rival Kenneth Lukyamuzi.

"We want to thank partners like SportPesa, the Imani Flowers, the Edge Convention Center and the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) for coming on board to make this happen, this is one of the two fights we are staging this season and we are promising fans total fireworks, thrilling entertainments and a lifetime of experience.

"Kindly don't miss out, because we will make Friday night very memorable for all," Odera told Standard Sports at yesterday's weigh-in ceremony held in Nairobi.

"No tickets will be sold at the gate.They can be secured online at ticketsasa.com, the general tickets goes for Sh1000 while the ring side tickets goes for Sh3500," Odera said.

While pledging to rule the ring in the night, Anyango said she will beat Machela to pulp.

"I'm telling the fans to come early, because the business will be finished 'faster faster' then we proceed for the after-party," said Anyango.

"If you come late, you will miss to see how she will be send to the canvas with a thud," Anyango said, adding, "This belt will stay at home as long as I want it, because I'm going to defend it untill all the Tanzanians get bored with me.

"And after this duel, I'm going for another bigger and better belt, maybe the World Boxing Commission (WBC). Please stay tuned."

Anyango has not fought since winning her last fight last December in Nairobi.

In May, she was scheduled for a fight but her Ugandan opponent, Lydia Mukhisa during the 'Umeme Night-Hakuna Mchezo' showdown staged at the historic Charter Hall in Nairobi nut the fight was caencelled at the last minute.

Machela has fought 24 fights with nine wins-6 KOs, 14 losses-7 KOs and one draw.

"This is a Tanzanian property, it has no business in Kenya, I have come to 'pick' our 'rightful' property and take it home where it belongs," Machela said on Thursday.

The Tanzanian fighter further added: "I have prepared for this battle so intensely and Anyango will be in for it. Friday night will be her day of reckoning, she will regret why she chose boxing as a career. I will finish her in seconds!"

Meanwhile, former Ugandan policeman Lukyamuzi (16 fights;7 wins-2KOs, 8 losses-1KOs, 1 draw) who is salivating for the East and Central African Middleweight title said he will pound Botumbe.

"I don't think Botumbe will make it past the fourth round, this I promise. I will take him down," Lukyamuzi declared.

"The belt is heading to Uganda, this is non negotiable! So Botumbe should prepare well for the ultimate pounding which I'm ready to execute in that ring," Lukyamuzi added.

On the other hand, Botumbe (13 fights: 12 wins-10KOs, 1 loss-1KOs) said he has no words to express the calamity that awaits to befall the Ugandan.

"I'm going to destroy him, he won't know the road back home. He should start another business because his fighting career is going to end with me, with the power of my fists.

I'm promising my fans a sweet knockout on him, but I won't indicate which round that the thunder will strike," the soft-spoken Congolese said.

KPBC President Reuben Ndolo thanked sponsors and promoters like Odera who he said have always had boxing at heart.

"I'm happy that people like Odera are helping the federation to stage fights almost every week and every month, we are also grateful to those who have come on board to help them realise this milestone.

"Staging high profile bouts frequently will build local pugilists and turn the sport of boxing as a full time career for them.

"After this fight, we as a federation, are looking forward to bringing a very big title bout home- the WBC belt- which is part of our initiative to make Kenya the 'Mecca of Boxing' in Africa," Ndolo said.

While echoing Ndolo's sentiments, Odera said he is in the sport to ensure the country has quality and professional fighters that can help to challenge bigger and better global titles.

"As UFS BXNG, we want to ensure that the boxing has a space in the Kenyan sports industry. My dream is to see Kenyan boxers on international limelight, it is the reason I'm giving local pugilists the needed exposure at home through access to the domestic games like this one that we are staging. We are out to ensure the fights are regular, with our next line of bouts set for November 29 in Nairobi.

"We urge Kenyans and boxing fans to attend these fights in numbers to not only support these boxers, but to also help us put up more attractive shows," Odera said.

"And my message to the boxers; kindly train hard, sell yourselves and give us good shows to remember," Odera added.