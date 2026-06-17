IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m

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National Men’s Basketball Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder secured a Sh10m sponsorship from I&M Bank Limited on Tuesday.

Reaffirming its commitment to the growth of Kenyan sport and youth development, I&M Bank is now the club’s official banking partner for the remainder of the 2026 league season, which is now in its second leg. The investment will be key in supporting Thunder’s quest to elevate Kenyan basketball on the continental as well as the global stage.

The deal runs from May 25, 2026, until the conclusion of the season in September 2026, with an automatic extension if the season continues beyond that date.

Speaking during the launch, I&M Bank Regional CEO, Kihara Maina, said that the institution was glad to partner with the club.

“We are proud to stand with Nairobi City Thunder at a time when the club continues to raise the standards of basketball not just in Kenya, but also across the region. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting homegrown excellence, investing in youth, and building meaningful connections with communities through sport.”

Thunder became the first Kenyan club to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL)in 2024, then went on to repeat the fete in 2025. The club has been impressive, winning the 2024 and 2025 league titles on an unbeaten run and is still undefeated in the ongoing 2026 season.

The club’s CEO, Colin Rasmussen, termed the partnership a statement of belief from the bank, adding that they hope to build on it to give their fans the perfect experience.

“When people think about basketball, they see the players. What they don’t always see is the ecosystem around it. Creators, businesses, event staff, media professionals, and young entrepreneurs. Partnerships like this help grow that entire ecosystem. We are delighted to launch this partnership with I&M Bank today as it provides essential resources and enhances our operational capacity,” Rasmussen said.

The sponsorship goes directly into supporting Nairobi City Thunder to prepare and participate in the upcoming tournaments, ensuring that they have all the requirements to effectively compete in tournaments like BAL and more. Under the agreement, I&M Bank will receive back-of-jersey branding on all game jerseys.

Forward Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota said the support would add to the players’ motivation.

“This partnership means a lot to us as players because it shows that our work is being recognised at the highest level.”