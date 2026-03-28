Thunder raring to strike Dar City in 2026 BAL Kalahari opener

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Nairobi City Thunder's Ater Majok in action during the Africa Champions Clubs Road To Bal 2026 at Kasarani Gymnasium. [File, Standard]

Nairobi City Thunder battle it out with Tanzania’s Dar City today in the opening match of the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Kalahari Conference that began yesterday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

Driven by the desire to excel and invaluable lessons from last year’s debut, the history-making Kenyan champions have one mission: to make yet another milestone by punching their ticket to the play-offs.

With the top four teams advancing to the last eight showpiece that returns to the world-class BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Thunder has its best chance to become the first Kenyan side to reach the BAL playoffs.

Thunder head coach Bradley Ibs said that the teams approach this year is entrenched in understanding in what it takes to succeed in BAL competition.

Last year, being our first time, we learned a lot about what it means to play in the BAL. We’re excited to represent ourselves and truly show Thunder basketball,” Ibs said.

He underscored that growth has been anchored in simplifying their approach. Despite their dominance in the local league, Thunder have put emphasis on execution and preparation.

“In a tournament like this being prepared is a lot about the basics, being great at the simple things that win basketball games. Learning to win in different ways has benefited us and hope those lessons translate to the competition here,” he added.

Ibs said that a key shift from last season is a stronger emphasis on chemistry and continuity, particularly after early challenges in their debut BAL campaign.

“Our team strength is our cohesiveness that is built on our foundation of local core players and we want to highlight their strengths and chemistry together. Watching more BAL games, we realise how much chemistry really matters, especially in the ability of players to play fast and aggressive.”

Captain Tylor Ongwae echoed his sentiments noting that cohesion is reinforced through constant communication within the group.

“It’s about engaging with each other. If I see something going wrong, I speak up. If they see something, they talk to me. It’s open communication and just enjoying playing together. At the end of the day, we want to win.”

The 2026 season shifted from the initial three conferences with the league consolidated into two groups of six in the Kalahari and Sahara conferences.

The changes have heightened the level of competition and therefore Thunder must be at their best and play every match as a final to enhance play-offs chances.

They will also be up against 2024 BAL champions Petro de Luanda from Angola, hosts Johannesburg Giants who will not only be chasing the ticket to Kigali but will also be out to exert revenge for the double defeat to Thunder at the Elite 16 East Division.

APR Rwanda and Libya’s Al Ahly Ly will also stand in the way of Thunder.