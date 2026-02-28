Zetech Sparks hold the nerve to edge out Strathmore Swords

Audio By Vocalize

Natalie Akinyi of KPA and Ashley Minayo of Zetech Sparks in a past match. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Last season’s Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League silver medallists, Zetech University Sparks on Saturday outlasted Strathmore University Swords to launch their campaign with victory at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Sparks, who embarked on a journey without their long-serving coach Maurice Obilo, who shifted allegiance to Stanbic Aces, laboured to a 51-50 win in overtime.

Everlyne Diana and Quinter Achieng led Zetech with 11 points in the evenly contested duel. However, it was Strathmore’s Jacqueline Adhiambo who had a fantastic season opener, knocking down 23 points, though her effort went up in smoke after Sparks scored six points, one more than Sword in overtime, to carry the day.

The two sides had played to a level 45-point score in regular time, forcing the decisive overtime. Sparks had taken a narrow 18-16 half-time lead, but Swords, who finished fourth last season, recovered to level the score. Swords will today chase their first win when they take on Th3 Swish in their second league tie.

In the Men’s Premier League title chase, Strathmore Blades launched their campaign with a 66-59 win over Stanbic Shields.

Blades captain Jordi Handa led from the front, scoring, with Dan Mbugua adding 13 while Jok Jongbai and David Baraka added 11 points each. Clifton Alela top scored for Shields with 13 points. David Ochieng was the only other banker to hit the double-digit score with 11.

A solid display in the first quarter set Blades on the path to victory as they took a 14-7 lead by the break. They stretched their advantage to 11 points after scoring 17 points against Shields in the second quarter. On resumption, the bankers dominated the students to take the third quarter 20-13. Blades regrouped to control the final period, taking it 22-19 to snatch the victory.

In another encounter, defending champions Nairobi City Thunder exerted dominance over former winners Ulinzi Warriors in an impressive 87-59. Kenya Morans star Derrick Ogechi had a great day out, sinking 25 points, new signing Dikong Kong’or complemented his effort with 15 points. Elisha Odhiambo top scored for the soldiers with 19 points.