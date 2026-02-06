Nairobi City steal the thunder after bagging new mega deal

Feliciano Perez (left) of Nairobi City Thunder dribbles past Peter Odhiambo of NBK Phoenix in a league match at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

National basketball league champions Nairobi City Thunder have made yet another milestone by securing a multi-million sponsorship two-season deal with Flutterwave’s Send App. Speaking during the launch yesterday, CEO Colin Rasmussen said that partnerships with international brands are key to the club’s growth.

“Send App is a global brand, and as we grow as Nairobi City Thunder, it’s really significant for us to be partnering with bigger global brands which align with our ambitions to become a Pan-African powerhouse,” Rasmussen said.

He added that the partnership is timely as Thunder prepares for their second appearance at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League.

“It is a critical moment for us because we will be competing at the BAL again over the next couple of months, but as we prepare for that, partnering with a brand that has a Pan-African presence is really critical.”

Send App’s Head of Business, Harvey Bahia, said that they were glad to partner with Thunder, which mirrors their company's objectives.

“We’re excited to back Nairobi City Thunder’s 2026 BAL campaign. The team’s continued success and unwavering commitment to excellence mirror our own drive to provide Africans in the diaspora with a seamless way to support their families back home,” Bahia said.

Thunder head coach Brad Ibs. They were looking forward to an exciting season, even as they remain committed to improving the standards of Kenyan basketball.

“My role in all these is to continue to prepare the guys, and I think also from a fan engagement standpoint is to cultivate a very fun and engaging style of basketball,” Ibs said.

He revealed that the team will maintain its core players from last season but will also have new faces, such as Nuraden Aden, for the 2026 season.

Moses Alier returns from injury, while Bramwel Muchina, who joined the side from rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) after the end of last season, will remain with the team.

Thunder also released players, among them Kenya Morans guard Griffin Ligare, who has been the face of the club for years.

Ligare, a fan favourite fondly known as 'Kenya One', shifted allegiance to Stanbic Shields following a mutual agreement.

James Mwangi will also not be with the side after retiring. Thunder, who have won the league two times in a row on an unbeaten run, are expected to begin their title defence tomorrow as the new season tips off at Nyayo Gymnasium.