Thunder promise to roar louder as they take second shot at BAL

Nairobi City Thunder players in action against City Oilers of Uganda during their Basketball Africa League Elite 16 tournament at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on December 02, 2024. Thunder won 72-64. [FILE/ Standard]

From humble beginnings at Shauri Moyo, Nairobi City Thunder are daring to dream big as they prepare for the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Having made their continental debut during the 2025 BAL season, Thunder are keen to excel at the sixth edition that begins in March and runs through May, 2026.

The national league champions secured their ticket to the prestigious men’s tournament after beating Ferroviario Da Beira of Mozambique 109-70 in the semi-finals of the Road to BAL Elite 16 contest that ended last Sunday at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

They then dismissed South Africa’s Johannesburg Giants 94-84 in the final to be crowned the Elite 16 East Division champions for a second season in a row. Having accomplished their qualification mission, Thunder are now keen to improve on their previous performance.

Speaking at a press briefing Thunder first assistant coach Rose Mshilla that they are working hard to improve basketball standards.

“It’s a big deal for us just to get to this stage once again and it’s a big deal for Kenya as well just to highlight the growth of the sport and the brand that is Nairobi City Thunder. From our first experience and where we are now a lot of improvements have come along the way,” Mshilla said.

She added that the club has been able to restructure the club system of play to march the intensity at BAL.

“We have been able to streamline our systems of play. There are still more improvements to be made for us to match that BAL level intensity. Going into preparations, gears will be kicked a notch higher, intensity at practice will be BAL level up.”

Mshilla said they will build on the invaluable lessons from their first BAL appearance with the aim of performing better this season.

“Our commitment remains for we are not just about our brand of basketball, we take national in representing Kenya at the continental level. It's something we will continue to pursue and we hope and actually purpose to be able to do better once we get to that next level. A lot of lessons have been gained from our first experience. Compared to where we are now, I would say a lot of progress has been made.”

Club president Colin Rasmussen who is also the CEO of Twende Sports thanked Kenyans for turning out in large numbers to support the team, underscoring that it propelled them to success.

“I want to thank everybody for showing up the games but also all our fans who came out with incredible energy. I think it really propelled us to the results that we had. We are committed and are going for improved performance at BAL this season.”