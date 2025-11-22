History makers Thunder one match away from second BAL appearance

Nairobi City Thunder's Ater Majok in action during the Africa Champions Clubs Road To Bal 2026 at Kasarani Gymnasium. Nov 18, 2025. ]Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi City Thunder are 40 minutes away from securing their second straight Basketball Africa League (BAL) appearance.

The league champions, who made history as the first Kenyan side to qualify for the prestigious men’s continental club competition, are on the brink of booking their slot at the 2026 BAL.

However, they must shove their Mozambique equals, Ferroviario Da Beira, out of their way in today’s Road to BAL East Division Elite 16 semi-final match at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

A win against Ferroviario will seal their slot among the last 12, who will battle for the last eight slots in the three conferences ahead of the BAL season finale to be staged next year at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. Thunder competed in the Nile Conference during the 2025 BAL season but failed to make it to the final that was held at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa.

Appearing on the big stage for the first time, Thunder struggled, winning one out of their six encounters at the Nile Conference, which produced eventual 2025 BAL champions Al Ahli Tripoli from Libya. Thunder are looking to qualify so they can improve on last year’s performance, excel at the group stage, and reach the play-offs.

Thunder have had a good run, winning all their Group A matches to top the pool and book today’s semis date with Ferroviario, who finished second in Group B after losing their last tie to Tanzania’s Dar City Basketball Club. Against Johannesburg, a good start that saw the homeboys take a 10-point first-quarter lead saved the day as they fought to a thrilling 86-83 win.

Kenya Moran stars Tylor Ongwae and Albert Odero anchored Thunder to victory against the gritty South Africans, who relentlessly fought throughout the encounter. Captain Ongwae led from the front, ensuring that his side remained focused even when the opponents threatened to snatch the game.

Odero led the home side with 21 points, with Ongwae, who ranked second in efficiency with 21, adding 18 points. Lance Thomas and Eugene Adera hit the double digits with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Johannesburg’s Dhieu Deng knocked down 27 points with compatriot Joshua Ozabor, who also ranked top in efficiency with 25, adding 25 points, but their effort was not good enough to save their side from defeat.

Unlike their opening match, where they let the guests take charge, Thunder settled in the match fast to take a 24-14 first-quarter lead. The 10-point advantage would cushion them throughout the encounter as Johannesburg regained their footing to take the second period 21-20. The South Africans dominated the second half, taking the third and fourth quarters 21-19 and 27-23, but Thunder carried the day.

Ferroviario fell to Dar City 78-87 to finish second in the pool with five points. Unbeaten Dar City will clash with Johannesburg, who are wounded from their defeat to Thunder, in today’s semis. If they win their respective semi-finals, Thunder and Dar City could snatch both tickets to BAL and also set an East African final.