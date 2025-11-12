Inexperience haunts Zetech as they fall to star-studded REG

Zetech Sparks' Mary Lisa (left) and Billha Akinyi of ANU Panthers during KBF Premier League at Nyayo National Stadium, Gymnasium on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Novices Zetech University Sparks yesterday lost their second game of the ongoing 2025 Women Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone Five qualifiers to Rwandese giants Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in Group B.

The students who are making their debut could not match up to the star-studded side, succumbing to an 86-44 defeat in a lopsided match played at Nyayo Gymnasium.

With the likes of Kayana Traylor, a 2023 WNBA draftee by the Chicago Sky, REG, who are regulars on the big stage, were without doubt the stronger side on paper and on court.

REG’s Kadidia Maiga scored a match-high 15 points, two more than Hope Butera, while Traylor and Kristina King added 11 points apiece.

Beryl Adhiambo, who was the only double-digit scorer for the Kenyan side, led Sparks with 11 points. REG were too good for the students, dominating the game from the whistle to the buzzer.

Their brilliance would see them take a 24-16 lead by the first quarter break. They got better in the second period even as Sparks struggled to ground them and make productive moves on the rim.

REG knocked down 26 points against Zetech’s 12 to extend their lead to 22 points going into the breather. They continued with their dominant performance in the second half, winning both periods 23-8 and 13-8 to register their second victory.

The second loss dimmed their chances of a semi-final spot. However, despite suffering two losses in a row, Zetech coach Maurice Obilo was full of praise for his charges, saying they had done well.

“Every game is important, even when we were coming to this game, we wanted to win, and we maintain the same spirits in our next match. These are girls I’ve worked with for many years, and I just encouraged them because they’ve done better on the basis of other teams in this championship,” Obilo said.

Zetech player Angela Akinyi said that they had improved compared to how they played in their first game.